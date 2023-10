Randolph amassed seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and a rebound in seven minutes in Tuesday's 99-85 win over Birmingham.

Randolph started nine of his first 12 appearances this season but managed to get just seven minutes of playing time Tuesday. He's averaging 10.7 points per game while making 52.4 percent of his shots and 37.5 percent of his three-point tries.