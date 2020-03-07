Randolph scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT) and added three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 25 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-109 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Randolph only missed three shots in an effective performance off the bench, and he played a key role in the team's win. That said, he only averages 6.1 points per game in the 2019-20 season and has topped the 20-minute mark just three times. The lack of production and playing time should both conspire against his upside moving forward.