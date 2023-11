Randolph logged 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 26 minutes during the Herd's 120-102 loss to Motor City on Wednesday.

Randolph was the Herd's best scorer during their most recent game. The output is surprising, considering he has not even been their best backup option while rostered by Wisconsin. However, Randolph is averaging 9.9 points across his last 11 games, and he still has an opportunity to be a highly valued scorer for them.