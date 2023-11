Randolph notched 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), a rebound and an assist across 31 minutes in Saturday's loss to Birmingham.

Randolph led Austin in scoring once again, and he is enjoying the bigger role he's had with the Spurs compared to what he had in Wisconsin. Randolph is averaging 21.2 points per game in six games (all starts) with Austin.