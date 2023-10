The Sioux Falls Skyforce picked Randolph in the second round of the 2019 G League Draft.

Randolph saw minimal run as part of the Timberwolves' Summer League team over two games, but he performed reasonably well as a sophomore at Arizona, averaging 12.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and one assist per contest. He'll aim to improve his shot from beyond the arc (29.5 percent), but Randolph's primary contributions come as a slasher.