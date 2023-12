Randolph posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 36 minutes in Tuesday's 100-80 loss in Sioux Falls.

Randolph scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to the Skyforce. The 25-year-old has made 48.1 percent of his shot attempts this year and Tuesday's performance brought his scoring average up to 10.0 points per contest.