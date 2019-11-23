Brandon Sampson: Adds 10 off bench
Sampson collected 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block during Friday's loss against Stockton.
Sampson was one of five Vipers to record double figures offensively, as the guard tallied 10 points Friday over 50 percent shooting of the bench in 23 minutes. In seven G League games played so far this season, the LSU product is averaging 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...