Sampson collected 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block during Friday's loss against Stockton.

Sampson was one of five Vipers to record double figures offensively, as the guard tallied 10 points Friday over 50 percent shooting of the bench in 23 minutes. In seven G League games played so far this season, the LSU product is averaging 7.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.