Sampson managed 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two assists and two steals in Sunday's loss at Iowa.

Sampson was terrific off the bench for the Vipers on Sunday, finishing with 22 points overs 62 percent overall shooting while knocking down four three-pointers. Over 21 appearances in the G League currently, the LSU product is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.