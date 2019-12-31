Brandon Sampson: Adds 22 points Sunday
Sampson managed 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two assists and two steals in Sunday's loss at Iowa.
Sampson was terrific off the bench for the Vipers on Sunday, finishing with 22 points overs 62 percent overall shooting while knocking down four three-pointers. Over 21 appearances in the G League currently, the LSU product is averaging 11.1 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...