Sampson posted 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Saturday's 128-124 win over Raptors 905.

Sampson finished third on the team in scoring while putting forth an all-around outing in Saturday's victory. Sampson has averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over his last two games.