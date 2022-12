Sampson tallied 17 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Monday's 121-110 win over Motor City.

Sampson was one of four Wolves starters to reach double figures in scoring during Monday's win, posting his third consecutive double-digit scoring total. Sampson has averaged 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15 appearances this year.