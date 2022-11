Sampson posted 13 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Windy City.

Sampson was one of three Iowa starters to reach double-figures in Sunday's loss, leading the starting unit in rebounds against the Bulls. Sampson has averaged 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in four games this season.