Sampson tallied 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block during Monday's G League loss at Fort Wayne.

This was one of Sampson's finest offensive performance of the season thus far, as the guard tied a team-high with 20 points while knocking down four three-pointers. Throughout 11 G League appearances, the LSU product is averaging 10.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds.