Sampson tallied 12 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 121-95 loss to Ontario.

Sampson led the Wolves bench in scoring and minutes played in Monday's outing, notching his fourth double digit point total in the last five contests. Sampson has averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 17 games this year.