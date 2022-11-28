Sampson notched 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 127-124 win over Fort Wayne.
Sampson finished in double figures to lead the Wolves bench in Friday's victory. Sampson has posted double-digit scoring totals in three of nine appearances this season.
