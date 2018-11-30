Sampson finished Thursday's loss to the Blue with 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds.

Sampson and Vincent Edwards both played 40-plus minutes Thursday thanks to a depth-strapped bench of the Vipers. A near triple-double might have Sampson seeing a similar amount of playing time in the future, but the shooting guard already has a prominent role in terms of scoring such that it would be a surprise to see him dip much in terms of usage.