Sampson posted four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists over 20 minutes in Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Hustle.

Sampson had failed to play 10 minutes in any of his first five appearances this year, but he played 20 minutes in Saturday's regular-season finale. He had minimal production for the Blue Coats and is now averaging just 1.8 points and 1.3 assists over 8.3 minutes per game this season.