Sampson secured 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Sampson finished as one of six Wolves players to score in double figures, notching the second-highest scoring total off the bench. Sampson has averaged 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists over his last 11 outings.