Sampson posted 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 126-99 loss to Westchester.

Sampson was one of five Wolves players to reach double figures in scoring in Tuesday's win, finishing as one of three double-digit scorers off the bench. Sampson has averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds over nine regular-season game this year.