Sampson tallied 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 120-104 win over Grand Rapids.

Sampson led the Wolves bench in minutes played while tallying a bench-high-tying point total, also posting a team-high-tying two steals. Sampson has averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13 games this season.