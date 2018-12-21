Sampson scored 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and registered eight rebounds to go along with seven assists and a steal in the loss Thursday to Long Island.

The Vipers simply haven't been able to generate much scoring this season, as evidenced by Thursday's 100-point affair, however, Sampson has at least proved to be fairly consistent in that respect, tallying multiple 20-point outings in December. The guard has seen his minute totals rise thanks to an injury to Angel Rodriguez, but that could be coming to a close as the point guard nears his return.