Brandon Sampson: Scores 21 despite loss
Sampson scored 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and registered eight rebounds to go along with seven assists and a steal in the loss Thursday to Long Island.
The Vipers simply haven't been able to generate much scoring this season, as evidenced by Thursday's 100-point affair, however, Sampson has at least proved to be fairly consistent in that respect, tallying multiple 20-point outings in December. The guard has seen his minute totals rise thanks to an injury to Angel Rodriguez, but that could be coming to a close as the point guard nears his return.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...