Brandon Sampson: Scores 31 in win
Sampson finished Wednesday's win over Agua Caliente with 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists.
Sampson has been forced to shoulder the majority of the load at point guard thanks to an injury to Angel Rodriguez. Wednesday's outing was by far one Sampson's best this season, and he continues to be a solid fantasy asset so long as he's seeing 38 minutes a night.
