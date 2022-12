Sampson posted 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 131-109 win over Grand Rapids.

Sampson led the Wolves bench in scoring and was second in minutes played in the victory, posting a season-high scoring mark this year. Sampson has averaged 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 appearances this season.