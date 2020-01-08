Brandon Sampson: Struggles offensively again
Sampson totaled 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in Tuesday's road win at Stockton.
In 27 minutes of action, Sampson struggled again offensively, this time managing just 25 percent overall shooting including 12.5 parent from three-point range. Over his last two contests now, the LSU product is converting a mere 8.3 percent of this threes. However, his poor offensive play recently shouldn't be a predictor of things to come, as Sampson is still averaging 11.8 points behind 30.5 percent shooting beyond the arc.
