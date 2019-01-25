Brandon Sampson: Unable to carry Windy City
Sampson put up 28 points (9-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 40 minutes of playing time during Windy City's 118-109 loss to the Herd on Wednesday.
Sampson shot well in the first half, scoring 17 of his 28 points and connecting on all three of his three-point attempts in the first 24 minutes. That hot start seemed to wear off in the second half as Sampson only scored four points in the final frame, but that was still enough to lead his team in scoring.
