Williams posted 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over Long Island.

Williams finished second on the team in points behind A.J. Lawson (28) and led the Skyhawks with seven assists. Across two appearances, the 22-year-old forward is averaging 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.9 minutes per game.