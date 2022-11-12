Williams registered 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Greensboro.

Williams scored at least 25 points for a second straight game and dished out a season-high 11 assists en route to his first double-double of the campaign. Across three games, he's averaged 22.7 points, 7.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 29.9 minutes.