Williams produced 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 145-123 loss to Capital City.

Williams scored at least 25 points for the third time over five appearances and dished out double-digit assists for a third consecutive contest, marking his third double-double of the G League campaign. The 22-year-old is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.