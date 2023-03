Williams recorded 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 132-126 win over Grand Rapids.

Williams wasn't overly efficient Friday but still extended his double-digit scoring streak to 12 games and grabbed a season-high 11 boards en route to his second double-double. Across 42 appearances, he's averaging 19.5 points and 4.2 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game.