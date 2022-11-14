Williams mustered 16 points (4-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 44 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 win over Greensboro.

Williams struggled with his shot but still scored in double figures for a fourth straight game and dished out a season-high 14 assists, giving him back-to-back double-doubles. Across four appearances, the 22-year-old has averaged 21.0 points and 9.2 assists in 33.5 minutes per game.