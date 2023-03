Williams recorded 40 points (17-26 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 122-120 loss to Birmingham.

Williams ended the regular season on a bang, posting a season-high 40 points on efficient shooting. Across 44 appearances, he averaged 19.9 points while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from deep.