Williams recorded 26 points (10-21 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three blocked shots and one steal across 37 minutes in Westchester's loss to College Park on Thursday.

Though Williams wasn't quite able to extend his streak of 31-point games to three, he poured in an efficient 26 points and posted his second straight 10-assist performance. The 6-foot-2 point guard complemented the standout offensive effort by tying his season high with three swats. Williams is averaging 29.3 points, 7.0 assists and 2.7 three-pointers over his past three games.