Williams notched 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-107 win over Motor City.

Williams scored at least 20 points for a third straight game. He also dished out a team-high nine assists, falling one short of his sixth double-double. Across 27 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 20.3 points and 6.5 assists across 33.4 minutes per game.