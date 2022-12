Williams posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 141-100 loss to Westchester.

Despite an inefficient shooting night, Williams still extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games. Across 10 appearances, the 23-year-old has averaged 18.0 points, 7.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 33.8 minutes per game.