Williams posted 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 win over the Charge.

Williams finished with at least 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the second time this season. Across 25 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 20.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 33.1 minutes per game.