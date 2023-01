Williams produced 24 points (9-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-115 loss to the Charge.

Williams finished with at least 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists for a second straight game. Across 26 appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.