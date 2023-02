Williams managed 17 points (5-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Sunday's 116-104 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Williams struggled from inside the arc but sank four triples en route to his sixth straight game in double figures. However, his performance was marred by six turnovers and five fouls.