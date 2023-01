Williams registered 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 111-104 loss to Capital City.

Williams continues to be an efficient scorer, but he also showcased his playmaking skills Monday by dishing a team-high 10 assists, marking his first double-double since Nov. 15. However, his strong production was overshadowed by seven turnovers, which tied a season-high.