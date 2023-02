Williams registered 16 points (6-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 loss to Long Island.

Williams struggled with his three-point shot but still scored in double figures. He also dished out a team-high nine assists, falling one short of notching back-to-back double-doubles.