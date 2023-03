Williams (quad) posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to Windy City.

Williams returned from a one-game absence due to a quadriceps injury and nearly posted a double-double. Across 43 appearances, he's averaging 19.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.