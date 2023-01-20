Williams recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and four blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 133-111 win over Windy City.

Williams scored in double figures for a 17th straight game, dished double-digit assists for a second consecutive contest and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds en route to his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. He also blocked a season-high four shots during the win, making Thursday's performance arguably his best overall performance despite scoring only 11 points.