Williams (concussion) notched 11 points (5-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 108-97 win over Capital City.

Williams returned to the starting lineup Saturday following a multi-game absence due to a concussion. He was limited to under 30 minutes and wasn't efficient from the field, but it's still encouraging to see the 23-year-old back in action.