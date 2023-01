Williams recorded 24 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-121 loss to the Herd.

Williams wasn't overly efficient but still scored at least 20 points for the ninth time this season. Across 19 appearances, he's averaging 20.4 points while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep.