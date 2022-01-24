Williams totaled 35 points (11-20 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists and three rebounds over 40 minutes in Westchester's loss to Maine on Saturday.

Williams caught fire from beyond the arc with a season-high six three-pointers, helping him to break the 30-point mark for the first time as a professional. The 22-year-old has impressed with Westchester this season, posting per-game averages of 18.2 points, 1.7 triples, 4.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals. He recently got a look in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring eight points across two games.