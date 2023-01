Williams recorded 34 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 120-116 loss to the Herd.

Williams exploded for a season-high 34 points thanks to efficient shooting. Across 20 appearances, he's averaging 21.1 points while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three.