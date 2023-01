Williams totaled 20 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 28 minutes during Saturday's 124-96 win over Lakeland.

Williams scored at least 20 points for the eighth time this season. Across 17 G League appearances, the 23-year-old is averaging 20.6 points while shooting 44.7 percent from the field.