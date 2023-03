Williams tallied 28 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 win over Delaware.

Williams was lights out en route to a team-high 28 points, marking his third outing over his last four appearances with at least 20. Across 41 games, he's averaging 19.6 points while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep.