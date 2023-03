Williams registered 28 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FY), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 win over Greensboro.

Williams extended his double-digit scoring streak to eight games and notched 20-plus points for the fourth time during that stretch. He also dished out a team-high eight assists, his most since Feb. 11.