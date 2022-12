Williams notched 30 points (11-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 win over the Raptors 905.

Williams led all scorers with 30 points, setting a new season high. Across 11 games, the 23-year-old has averaged 19.1 points per game but is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field and 25 percent from three.