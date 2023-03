Williams posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Williams continues to be a consistent offensive weapon for College Park, but he also tallied a season-high three steals during Thursday's win. He's averaging 19.4 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.