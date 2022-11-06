Williams posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 134-93 win over Long Island.

Williams drew the start at point guard and played well, but he only saw 19 minutes as College Park rolled with its reserves for most of the blowout. Regardless, Williams was aggressive and productive during his limited action and figures to be a go-to player for the Skyhawks this season.